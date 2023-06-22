Discover your dream Career
Fintech

The Singapore fintech that's building its executive team

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
The Singapore fintech that's building its executive team

Oftentimes, new fintechs are founded by people that met working at previous ones. Revolut's alumni proliferate in the stealth startup space, while Monzo's founders met at Starling Bank. A new Singapore fintech has done something similar, and is still looking to its old employer for executives.

The co-founders of Singapore based "B2B2C payments platform" Finmo all worked at $15bn Israeli payments fintech Rapyd. CEO David Hanna was Rapyd's chief risk and compliance officer, CSO Richard Oh was Asia head of payment network partnerships, CRO Thomas Kang was director of enterprise sales and CPO Akhil Nigam was a director of product. 

They started the firm in 2021 and two years later they're expanding the executive arm. Anthony Yeoh joined this month as Rapyd's APAC risk and compliance lead. He previously worked under Hanna in Rapyd's compliance team and comes from Luno, a crypto investment app. 

Finmo is not done hiring executives; also in Singapore, it is looking for a CFO. While the role is still open to anyone, the fintech's track record suggests a key factor for success is experience at their former firm.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
