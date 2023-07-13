Discover your dream Career
Credit Suisse interns told they need to reapply to UBS

by Sarah Butcher
18 hours ago
Credit Suisse interns' worst fears have come to pass. They will not be getting offers to convert their internships into full time jobs by virtue of their Credit Suisse summers. They will need to entirely reapply for internships at UBS.

Credit Suisse isn't commenting, but the bank is understood to have asked its summer analysts to apply for full time positions on the UBS 2024 graduate programme. Applicants will be invited to participate in Hirevue interviews and a superday with competency and commercial interviews. 

In other words, they have to start right back at the beginning again.

Successful Credit Suisse interns will be told whether they have UBS job offers on the 14th August. 

The revelation that the Credit Suisse internships will lead to nothing this summer, irrespective of how hard summer analysts work, follows the mandatory deferral of many of the Swiss bank's incoming analysts this summer. - Students who thought they'd join Credit Suisse full time in the coming months are being paid to stay away until February, when they will join UBS.

In combination, those deferrals and UBS's own incoming analysts and interns, suggest it will be very difficult for Credit Suisse's current interns to get a full time offer from UBS for next year. The Swiss bank is awash in students. This summer may be about getting experience, but nothing more. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
