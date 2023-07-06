Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"Banking recruitment is extremely cold and brutal"

by Johnny B. Goode
13 hours ago
2 minute read
"Banking recruitment is extremely cold and brutal"

I work in M&A in the UK. Recruitment industry practices in investment banking are horrible - it’s hard enough to hire in the market, but a couple of my friends who are working in Big4/boutique investment banks have been trying to look out for new roles and have found very little.

To add to this frustration, IB recruiters as organizations are extremely cold and brutal. Treating candidates like garbage doesn’t help. Many recruiters post open calls online, requesting candidates to reach out – but when people do reach out, you don’t hear back from them for weeks. If you do, they gather all the data they can, like current salary, bonus %, notice, visa sponsorship, etc. and ghost you after that. Was the call just to collect data!?

It's highly unethical to treat candidates as non-human entities. Someone close to me is a senior recruitment professional and when I asked him, he told me that most external recruiters don’t really understand relevant work experience and skills. They just act like middlemen, passing on the CVs that are already good and have high chances of getting shortlisted – there’s barely any value addition in what they do.

I have similar social media messages from a couple of years back with a recruiter who told me that they just like “plug and play” resumes, which almost certainly would’ve gotten shortlisted even if they went directly to the internal hiring team.

The fact that no recruiters really want to make a change or be different, and the practice is both deeply frustrating and frankly, a little sad. It discredits their profession, and everyone seems to have literally the same attitude.

Johnny B. Goode is, quite obviously, a pseudonym.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORJohnny B. Goode Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Bohan Group
Multi-Asset Execution Trader
Bohan Group
Singapore
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Buy-side Equity Analyst - $1bn European Equity fund
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Bohan Group
Rates/FX Volatility Portfolio Manager
Bohan Group
Singapore
Top Articles
JPMorgan paying $190k+ in new team led by a fintech engineer

JPMorgan paying $190k+ in new team led by a fintech engineer

Fired Lazard MD Reid Snellenbarger recently bought $7m house

Fired Lazard MD Reid Snellenbarger recently bought $7m house

Bank of America's top data guy makes move to Barclays

Bank of America's top data guy makes move to Barclays

Standard Chartered MD loves the coding language of "outsiders"

Standard Chartered MD loves the coding language of "outsiders"

"Banking recruitment is extremely cold and brutal"

"Banking recruitment is extremely cold and brutal"

Related articles

Fired Lazard MD Reid Snellenbarger recently bought $7m house
Financial

Fired Lazard MD Reid Snellenbarger recently bought $7m house

6 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Ex-JPMorgan dating coach: Stop chasing dopamine and prestige
Financial

Ex-JPMorgan dating coach: Stop chasing dopamine and prestige

6 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: How to make a fortune at Deutsche Bank in a down market. The firm where all the analysts are better than mediocre
Financial

Morning Coffee: How to make a fortune at Deutsche Bank in a down market. The firm where all the analysts are better than mediocre

6 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citadel's EMEA and Asian interns are at these amazing hotels
Financial

Citadel's EMEA and Asian interns are at these amazing hotels

5 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.