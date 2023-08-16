The crypto firm hiring interns and executives in Hong Kong

In May, crypto exchange Gate.io created its Hong Kong spinoff, Gate Hong Kong, with ex-BNP Paribas director Kevin Lee leading the charge as CEO. Since then, it's been expanding in the region at both top and entry levels.

Lee isn't the only executive based in the country; in June, Gate.io hired both Maurice Ng and Betty Ban. Ng is the chief investment officer of Gate Labs, the firm's VC and listing arm, joining from "venture studio" Kingdom Labs. Ban, Gate's chief marketing and communications officer, also worked at Google, but was most recently a global marketing lead at crypto firm Bullish.

A number of interns have been joining across both technical and non-technical staff. Yichuan Richard joined in July as a quant researcher, Jamie Kan joined in June as a legal and compliance intern

Gate.io is still hiring interns globally. While a market research and an NFT intern in North America are open, there are open APAC internships in operations, investments, compliance and UI design.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)