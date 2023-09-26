Bank of America MD returns from multi-year purgatory

Does anyone remember Alexis Renard? Maybe not. Renard was a managing director at Bank of America in London who was last seen in 2019. Now he's back. At HSBC.

Renard announced his return yesterday, saying that he was "happy" about his new position, even though it seems a bit of a comedown from his old one.

At Bank of America, Renard was most recently the 'global head of structured notes trading'. At HSBC he will be a mere "solutions structurer" in the UK asset management team.

Renard didn't respond to a request to comment on what he's been up to during his four-year purgatory. Prior to BofA he spent nearly seven years at Goldman Sachs.

HSBC seems to be making various opportunistic hires. It's also just added Andrew Rush, a former director in European equity sales at Credit Suisse.

