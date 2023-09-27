Senior Goldman Sachs woman resurfaces at small boutique after 17 years

Maud Le Moine seems like the sort of person Goldman Sachs would have liked to keep. Having joined the firm as a summer intern after graduating from the London School of Economics, Le Moine spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs and was promoted to head of supranational, sub-sovereign and agency (SSA) debt capital markets in Europe in 2020.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here.

However, Le Moine was let go from Goldman last year. She's just arrived Lion's Head Global Partners, a boutique banking, advisory and asset management firm in London with £5m in revenues in 2022.

Given Goldman's focus on female employees, Le Moine's exit seems a shame. It's equally a shame that Le Moine, having toiled at the firm for nearly two decades, never made managing director and won't be around for the next round of MD promotions in November.

At Lion's Head, she'll work with Christopher Egerton-Warburton, an ex-Etonian partner at the firm who himself spent 14 years at Goldman before leaving in 2007.

Lion's Head made a nearly £600k net loss in 2021. However, this was followed by a circa £600k net profit in 2022.

This article has been updated to reflect the fact that Le Moine was let go from GS

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)