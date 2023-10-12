Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Barclays' cuts are bad news for Hong Kong ECM bankers

by Sarah Butcher
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Barclays' cuts are bad news for Hong Kong ECM bankers

If you're a Hong Kong equity capital markets banker, yesterday's revelation that Barclays is parting company with Kelvin Teo, its head of APAC equity capital markets, should be the cause of some trepidation.

Barclays isn't commenting on the reason for Teo's departure. It's entirely possible that he has left of his own accord for somewhere like Deutsche Bank, maybe, but sources suggest he was cut as part of Barclays' Asian layoffs, which have also been impacting financial institutions group (FIG) bankers in Singapore. Wei Lynn Chen, Barclays' APAC head of sustainability investing went as part of the same process. 

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here. 

The exits of both Lynn Chen and Teo underscore Barclays' change of heart when it comes to Asia. Both joined in 2021 when Barclays was expanding in Asia as it built out the business under ex-Goldman Sachs banker Vanessa Koo. Earlier this year, the British bank was promising to keep “investing when people are scared.” Now it appears to be suffering some apprehension itself.

Teo's exit seems a particularly ominous portent, though. Figures from Dealogic show that APAC revenues in East Asia fell 23% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023 and that issuance in the region was almost entirely managed by local banks. Dealogic puts APAC ex-Japan ECM revenues for JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs at just $86m and $83m, respectively. 

After years of expansion, feeble revenues are encouraging international banks to pull back. JPMorgan already parted company with its head of Asian ECM this year. Now Barclays has done the same. Which bank will be next? 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Lake Street Executive Search
Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager
Lake Street Executive Search
Hong Kong
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
CICC
Institutional Sales
CICC
London, United Kingdom
Elysian Executive Solution
PE Investment VP/D (Hong Kong or UK)
Elysian Executive Solution
Hong Kong
Family office investment- Asset Allocation
Executive Access
Hong Kong
William Blake Group
Institutional Sales Director
William Blake Group
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The Ex-JPMorgan fintech CEO who was an Olympic fencer

The Ex-JPMorgan fintech CEO who was an Olympic fencer

Morgan Stanley traders quit for hedge funds before bonus season

Morgan Stanley traders quit for hedge funds before bonus season

Barclays' cuts are bad news for Hong Kong ECM bankers

Barclays' cuts are bad news for Hong Kong ECM bankers

Jes Staley's woeful Barclays interlude ends with FCA ban and fine

Jes Staley's woeful Barclays interlude ends with FCA ban and fine

Morning Coffee: How to earn a $200k salary and $20m bonus at the age of 28. Harvard students destroy their banking careers

Morning Coffee: How to earn a $200k salary and $20m bonus at the age of 28. Harvard students destroy their banking careers

Related articles

Jes Staley's woeful Barclays interlude ends with FCA ban and fine
Financial

Jes Staley's woeful Barclays interlude ends with FCA ban and fine

12 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: How to earn a $200k salary and $20m bonus at the age of 28. Harvard students destroy their banking careers
Financial

Morning Coffee: How to earn a $200k salary and $20m bonus at the age of 28. Harvard students destroy their banking careers

12 Oct 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
2
Is bank hiring emerging from the deep freeze?
Financial

Is bank hiring emerging from the deep freeze?

11 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs loses top Frankfurt MD to JPMorgan
Financial

Goldman Sachs loses top Frankfurt MD to JPMorgan

11 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.