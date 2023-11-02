Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

"I got offers from Citadel and Two Sigma... I'm staying in big tech"

by Gill Bates
12 hours ago
2 minute read
"I got offers from Citadel and Two Sigma... I'm staying in big tech"

I'm a software engineer with over a decade of experience in a major tech company. I'm looking to make a move and have the luxury of multiple offers in hand, some of which are in financial services. However, I'm leaning towards staying on the West Coast.

The first problem I've heard is that the technology and infrastructure isn't very advanced, but the biggest issue is the culture. It's all about making money; your compensation is a ratio of how much money you can make for the company, which means your work-life balance will get ****ed up.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here.

That doesn't mean things are perfect in tech. Work-life balance has gotten worse, especially compared to COVID times. All tech companies are getting stricter; they expect more, and the extra commuting to the office doesn't help.

I've got offers from Two Sigma and Citadel, are either of them worth leaving tech for? Let me know in the comments.

Gill Bates is a pseudonym

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORGill Bates Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Man Group plc
Quantitative Researcher – Portfolio Engineering
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Singapore fund founded by Blackstone MD hiring from Blackstone

Singapore fund founded by Blackstone MD hiring from Blackstone

"I got offers from Citadel and Two Sigma... I'm staying in big tech"

"I got offers from Citadel and Two Sigma... I'm staying in big tech"

Singapore fintech hires senior Grab & Standard Chartered alums

Singapore fintech hires senior Grab & Standard Chartered alums

The ex-Goldman Citadel Securities trader who is busy and kind

The ex-Goldman Citadel Securities trader who is busy and kind

The UK fintech employees who took Fridays off got a raise

The UK fintech employees who took Fridays off got a raise

Related articles

UBS lost the head of risk technology at its investment bank
Technology

UBS lost the head of risk technology at its investment bank

31 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A London electronic trading firm opened a Dallas office and people are leaving
Technology

A London electronic trading firm opened a Dallas office and people are leaving

30 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k
Technology

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns
Technology

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.