Technology

Jump Trading hired heavily in London last year, but pay fell

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Jump Trading hired heavily in London last year, but pay fell

Jump Trading has been one of the top paying financial services companies in the UK for some time now. The high frequency trading firm's recently released UK accounts suggest it still pays well, although maybe less than before. 

Jump Trading hired in both the front and back offices in the UK last year. The front office grew more, by 37% compared to the 28% growth in the back office: 35 and 41 employees were added respectively. This was Jump Trading's biggest hiring spree in the UK for some time.  

Pay was pretty high, but lower than before. "Wages and salaries" per head were $941k (£766k)  in 2020 and $916.8k in 2021; 2022 pay dropped below that $900k mark, but was still a respectable $823.4k

Jump paid more than Citadel Securities, where pay per head was $755k in 2021 (the last year for which pay is available). However, electronic trading firm Jane Street comfortably beat it, paying $900k per head. As for hedge funds, Millennium blew these firms out of the water, paying $1.3m per head.

Jump can pay well when it wants to, though. French star quant Damien Couture's recent departure revealed that, when he was the highest paid quant at the company, he earned a bonus alone of $1.2m

Photo by Shay on Unsplash

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
