Shalynn Ler and Linus Choo Appointed General Manager of Singapore and Regional Executive Director by Ethos BeathChapman, upholding Commitment to Local, Inclusive Leadership Talent

Singapore, October 6, 2023 – Ethos BeathChapman (EBC) is pleased to announce the two appointments of Shalynn Ler as General Manager of Singapore and Linus Choo as Regional Executive Director, effective October 1, 2023.

On Shalynn's recent appointment, EBC Asia CEO & Europe MD Richard Bradshaw shared: "Since joining EBC Shalynn has displayed tremendous leadership. We're thrilled to have Shalynn step into this pivotal role after she recently celebrated becoming a mother for the first time. She is one of our exceptional performers out of a business fortunate to employ many of the best headhunters in the market. It really stands as a testament to EBC's continued commitment to providing equal opportunities to its talented professionals, as well as our dedication to appointing another top female talent to an advanced leadership role."

Linus Choo has also moved into an elevated role of Regional Executive Director. "Linus’ near-decade long tenure with EBC has been extraordinary. His remarkable history of achievement and steadfast dedication to exceptional performance aligns with our mission to provide top-notch talent solutions seamlessly to our clients throughout the region." Richard added.

EBC has approximately 100 staff in Asia specializing in a diverse range of industries, including Banking and Financial Services, Legal & Governance, Technology, Sales & Marketing and Life Sciences. They offer a solution focussed service format, assisting clients with technical and hard-to-find appointments from their offices in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Manila.

Referring to what we can expect from EBC in 2024 and beyond, he also stated: "Shalynn and Linus are tasked to leverage their unparalleled understanding of the market whilst using the latest technologies to give the clients the all-important edge when making key appointments. EBC intends to consolidate its position as a leading top tier boutique in Asia from its Singaporean HQ, strengthening our core market offerings as well as invest in areas of diversification too when the opportunities present themselves".

Shalynn and Linus will continue to report directly to Richard Bradshaw in their new positions. Ethos BeathChapman congratulates the two exceptional leaders on their well-deserved promotion.

About Ethos BeathChapman:

Founded in 2005, Ethos BeathChapman is a global group of executive recruitment experts with a presence in Australia, Asia, and Europe, and an extensive network beyond. With a footprint spanning 10 offices and a wealth of expertise worldwide, we specialize in connecting exceptional companies with outstanding talent. Ethos BeathChapman is proud to be part of the Tokyo-listed Will Group, an international consortium of HR solutions companies, and is also the owner of Quay Appointments.

Our multidisciplinary expertise covers corporate and specialized functions across Legal, Risk and Compliance, Finance, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer recruitment markets, among others. At Ethos BeathChapman, we embrace innovation, progressive ways of working, and an agile mindset, leveraging the latest technologies and data analytics to deliver market-leading executive recruitment solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients and candidates.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Jenny Su,

Senior Director, Head of Marketing, Ethos BeathChapman

jenny.su@ethosbc.com

www.ethosbc.com