Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

High frequency trading firm Virtu paid European staff £218k each

by Alex McMurray
7 minutes ago
2 minute read
High frequency trading firm Virtu paid European staff £218k each

Electronic trading is typically associated with the bombastic pay at Jane Street and Citadel Securities. However, mere high frequency trading firms aren't as lucrative. Virtu Europe Trading Limited, the European subsidiary of trading house Virtu, pays well but not as much as the top payers in the industry. 

Just released accounts for 2022 show that Virtu Europe Trading had an average of 113 employees in 2022, up from 110 in 2021 Its spending on "wages and salaries" averaged out at £218.4k per head, up from £216.9k the year prior. 

Directors at Virtu's European arm were more handsomely rewarded. Their average wages rose from £377k to £400.5k. Even so, three directors left midyear and three others replaced them, with the global firm's COO Joe Molluso taking up a director role in mid-May.

Virtu's European contingent can take some solace in that they're paid above the company's usual standard. Virtu's 2022 global results revealed that its approximately 993 employees worldwide were paid an average of $251k (£212.7k) last year.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Selby Jennings
Metals & Mining M&A| Senior Associate / VP| London
Selby Jennings
London, United Kingdom
QBE Insurance
Group Senior Reinsurance Analyst
QBE Insurance
London, United Kingdom
QBE Insurance
Group Reinsurance Technician
QBE Insurance
London, United Kingdom
QBE Insurance
Claims Adjuster - Motor PI
QBE Insurance
Leeds, United Kingdom
Quanteam
FRTB Feature Delivery Lead
Quanteam
London, United Kingdom
QBE Insurance
Financial Accountant
QBE Insurance
Leeds, United Kingdom
Top Articles
High frequency trading firm Virtu paid European staff £218k each

High frequency trading firm Virtu paid European staff £218k each

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs VP just wanted a friend to hang out with. Hedge fund boss reveals worst hiring mistake

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs VP just wanted a friend to hang out with. Hedge fund boss reveals worst hiring mistake

What are Credit Suisse's lingering French bankers actually working on?

What are Credit Suisse's lingering French bankers actually working on?

The personality traits that separate elite quants from the average

The personality traits that separate elite quants from the average

London’s investment banking salaries and bonuses

London’s investment banking salaries and bonuses

Related articles

The personality traits that separate elite quants from the average
Technology

The personality traits that separate elite quants from the average

19 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan is doing tech returnships: are they worth it?
Technology

JPMorgan is doing tech returnships: are they worth it?

18 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Two Sigma paid $840k to hire 27 employees in London
Technology

Two Sigma paid $840k to hire 27 employees in London

18 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund ExodusPoint hires new head of AI from Balyasny
Technology

Hedge fund ExodusPoint hires new head of AI from Balyasny

17 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.