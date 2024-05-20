A new Goldman Sachs partner who disappeared in November resurfaced at Citadel

It's a partner year at Goldman Sachs. The last time the firm engaged in a round of biannual partner promotions was late 2022 and when those promotions happened, the new partners included Rupam Yadav, a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee who'd worked for the firm for 17 years.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

Yadav, who was based in New York and worked for Goldman Sachs Electronic Trading Division, didn't hang around long after receiving Goldman's ultimate promotion. Eleven months after officially making partner, he quit. He's just reappeared, at hedge fund Citadel.

Citadel didn't comment for this article, but Yadav's social media says he's the head of electronic trading at the firm, starting now. He's spent the past five months on gardening leave. He'll be based in New York, not Miami.

Yadav's reappearance is a reminder that as Goldman doubles down on prime services and electronic equities trading, its talent is in danger of defecting to the big hedge funds it wants as clients. Mark Maislish, Goldman's head of equity syndicate for Europe joined Citadel in February. There are many others. In 2020, for example, Tom Schouwenaars, Goldman's lead for equities execution algorithms, smart order routing, internalization and analytics left for Citadel pre-bonuses, where he's been head of execution research and engineering ever since.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)