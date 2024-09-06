Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Hedge fund founded by Alibaba CTO is hiring across Asia – for Singapore

by Zeno Toulon
6 September 2024
2 minute read
Hedge fund founded by Alibaba CTO is hiring across Asia – for Singapore

FengHe Fund Management might be based in Singapore, but its search for talent has taken it around the continent. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The hedge fund’s most recent addition is Sophia Li. A 15-year veteran of Hong Kong-based FSSA investment managers – where she was a Japan-focused portfolio manager for nearly a decade – Li joined FengHe as a “global generalist” and managing director earlier this week. She moved from Hong Kong to Singapore for the role.

The fund also added two senior analysts earlier in the summer – Ashley Wang, formerly of Japan’s SPARX Group, and Michael Zhu, formerly of Balyasny. Wang was formerly in Tokyo and moved to Singapore for FengHe; Zhu was already in Singapore, fortunately.

FengHe was founded in 2009 by a rather motley crew – Jason Wu, who has since left the firm, Matt Hu, former portfolio manager at China Securities, and John Wu. [John] Wu might be the most interesting of the bunch – he was an angel investor and employee #19 at Alibaba, founded its US office, and served as CTO for the firm in the US, and worked on the firm’s merger with Yahoo! China.

The firm is currently headed up by CEO Kwek Hyen Yong, who joined the fund as the head of its venture capital investment team in 2011. He was an investment banking VP at Malaysia-based Kim Eng Securities before that.

FengHe’s hedge fund had $3.6bn in assets under management at the end of July 2024, according to Bloomberg, having posted a rather impressive 11.3% in gains for the first half of the year so far. The result was ahead of global rivals such as Point72, Millennium, and Balyasny, which posted gains of 8.7%, 6.9%, and 5.5% respectively.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Citi says its fired JPMorgan MD was just too "dogmatic" and inexperienced

Citi says its fired JPMorgan MD was just too "dogmatic" and inexperienced

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank's top female trader wanted a bigger bonus, but $25k was fine. PWC's interesting lever for exerting back to office pressure

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank's top female trader wanted a bigger bonus, but $25k was fine. PWC's interesting lever for exerting back to office pressure

One of hedge fund Millennium’s top quants left for a sovereign wealth fund

One of hedge fund Millennium’s top quants left for a sovereign wealth fund

Two senior Citadel Securities women are now joining hedge funds

Two senior Citadel Securities women are now joining hedge funds

Hedge fund Walleye is flourishing after cutting heads and hiring some new ones

Hedge fund Walleye is flourishing after cutting heads and hiring some new ones

Top Articles
Study suggests Goldman Sachs was right about AI: it's not 'replacing' coders

Study suggests Goldman Sachs was right about AI: it's not 'replacing' coders

Ares private credit junior says she works 11-hour days

Ares private credit junior says she works 11-hour days

As hedge fund Jain Global's returns worsen, questions over hiring

As hedge fund Jain Global's returns worsen, questions over hiring

Citi's new data-fixing MD quit for Deutsche Bank in moment of masochism

Citi's new data-fixing MD quit for Deutsche Bank in moment of masochism

Nomura's ex-Goldman Sachs big man in London "happy" to disappear again

Nomura's ex-Goldman Sachs big man in London "happy" to disappear again

Recommended Jobs
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Execution Trader
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Hong Kong
Portfolio Manager/ Consultant Multi-strategy Platform
London, United Kingdom
The Meyer Consulting Group
Investment Associate, Family Office
The Meyer Consulting Group
Singapore
Qube Research & Technologies
IT Project Manager - Workplace Technologies
Qube Research & Technologies
Singapore
Fidelity International
Senior Trader / Trader - Fixed Income & FX
Fidelity International
Singapore
Head of Investment Risk - London Based - Asset Manager
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank's top female trader wanted a bigger bonus, but $25k was fine. PWC's interesting lever for exerting back to office pressure
Financial

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank's top female trader wanted a bigger bonus, but $25k was fine. PWC's interesting lever for exerting back to office pressure

6 Sep 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hedge fund Walleye is flourishing after cutting heads and hiring some new ones
Financial

Hedge fund Walleye is flourishing after cutting heads and hiring some new ones

5 Sep 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
French brothers' M&A boutique had a horrible 2023, but didn't cut staff
Financial

French brothers' M&A boutique had a horrible 2023, but didn't cut staff

5 Sep 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank's CEO would like everyone to work as hard as his bankers. Private credit traders keep getting more job opportunities
Financial

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank's CEO would like everyone to work as hard as his bankers. Private credit traders keep getting more job opportunities

5 Sep 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.