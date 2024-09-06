Hedge fund founded by Alibaba CTO is hiring across Asia – for Singapore

FengHe Fund Management might be based in Singapore, but its search for talent has taken it around the continent.

The hedge fund’s most recent addition is Sophia Li. A 15-year veteran of Hong Kong-based FSSA investment managers – where she was a Japan-focused portfolio manager for nearly a decade – Li joined FengHe as a “global generalist” and managing director earlier this week. She moved from Hong Kong to Singapore for the role.

The fund also added two senior analysts earlier in the summer – Ashley Wang, formerly of Japan’s SPARX Group, and Michael Zhu, formerly of Balyasny. Wang was formerly in Tokyo and moved to Singapore for FengHe; Zhu was already in Singapore, fortunately.

FengHe was founded in 2009 by a rather motley crew – Jason Wu, who has since left the firm, Matt Hu, former portfolio manager at China Securities, and John Wu. [John] Wu might be the most interesting of the bunch – he was an angel investor and employee #19 at Alibaba, founded its US office, and served as CTO for the firm in the US, and worked on the firm’s merger with Yahoo! China.

The firm is currently headed up by CEO Kwek Hyen Yong, who joined the fund as the head of its venture capital investment team in 2011. He was an investment banking VP at Malaysia-based Kim Eng Securities before that.

FengHe’s hedge fund had $3.6bn in assets under management at the end of July 2024, according to Bloomberg, having posted a rather impressive 11.3% in gains for the first half of the year so far. The result was ahead of global rivals such as Point72, Millennium, and Balyasny, which posted gains of 8.7%, 6.9%, and 5.5% respectively.

