Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

Investment bank ED: students looking for first jobs are like pick-up artists

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
3 minute read
Investment bank ED: students looking for first jobs are like pick-up artists

Getting a job in banking is hard. Keeping it, and thriving in it, is much harder. At a recent major conference for students in finance, an asset management team for a major US bank gave a talk to prospective students about work-life balance and purpose.

One executive director likened many students' approach to getting a job to getting very good at pickup lines. "You've managed to get that date, but nobody's taught you how to be in a healthy relationship."

Things will be hard, but the ED called setbacks "stepping stones to success." As a teenage cancer survivor, he said his unique circumstances gave him "so many opportunities that wouldn't have come around had I not had cancer." He said failure is "an event, not a person," and you shouldn't take it personally when it isn't.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

A VP at the bank told students "gratitude is an absolute superpower." He said it's not just about "appreciating the journey you've been on," but having the "grace to say I'm important enough to have time for myself." He espoused both meditation and exercise as a means of doing this.

The VP also talked about the importance of inspiration, turning to cinema. He follows Matthew McConaughey's mantra of wanting "something to look up to, something to look forward to, and something to chase" each day.

Inspirations can be dangerous, however. The VP highlighted the ending of the movie Whiplash as an inspiring moment, demonstrating "commitment to a craft" and the "emotion of giving your all to something." In reality, the ending is a little more up to interpretation; its director Damien Chazelle envisions the protagonist Neiman going on to be "a sad, empty shell of a person [that] will die in his 30s of a drug overdose." Neiman, however, was not thankful, nor did he meditate.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Josh Sorenson on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Goodman Masson
General Insurance Actuarial Project Director
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Mason Blake
Treasury Portfolio Analyst
Mason Blake
London, United Kingdom
Michael Page
Product Controller (Commodities)
Michael Page
London, United Kingdom
FED FINANCE UK
French speaking Senior Accountant
FED FINANCE UK
London, United Kingdom
Leverton Search
Institutional Sales Director - Real Estate
Leverton Search
London, United Kingdom
twentyAI
FP&A Peformance and Analysis PE backed business
twentyAI
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Humble origins may make you a better start-up or fintech founder

Humble origins may make you a better start-up or fintech founder

"My managing director punishes anyone who tries to move to a new team"

"My managing director punishes anyone who tries to move to a new team"

Curious disappearance of Macquarie man who earned $39m and then quit

Curious disappearance of Macquarie man who earned $39m and then quit

Investment bank ED: students looking for first jobs are like pick-up artists

Investment bank ED: students looking for first jobs are like pick-up artists

JPMorgan people sleep the most. UBS people would like to sleep a lot more

JPMorgan people sleep the most. UBS people would like to sleep a lot more

Related articles

Ex-Deutsche Bank hedge fund founder: The best people come from Goldman Sachs
Advice

Ex-Deutsche Bank hedge fund founder: The best people come from Goldman Sachs

13 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"I really liked Citadel's interview questions a lot"
Advice

"I really liked Citadel's interview questions a lot"

8 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The average banking intern made 68 job applications. Good luck
Advice

The average banking intern made 68 job applications. Good luck

6 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
How to get ahead as a graduate at hedge fund Point72
Advice

How to get ahead as a graduate at hedge fund Point72

30 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.