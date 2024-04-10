Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

HFT firm's "shiny London office" tempts away Google engineer of 17 years

by Alex McMurray
39 minutes ago
2 minute read
HFT firm's "shiny London office" tempts away Google engineer of 17 years

Google alumni have been pretty welcome on the buy-side recently. Hedge funds have been recruiting AI experts and architects, but in high frequency trading, Google's ex-software engineers may be more desirable.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Guido Trotter has joined Hudson River trading this week as a staff software engineer in its "shiny London office." Trotter spent the past 17 and a half years at Google first as a systems engineer in Ireland, then an engineering manager in Germany.

The bulk of Trotter's time at Google was spent working on Ganeti, an open-source "virtual machine cluster management tool." He also says he specializes in Debian (an open-source OS) development. Other recent hires from big-tech have had strong open-source backgrounds too.

More recently, however, he said he was managing two engineering teams "working on internal platforms for the corporate infrastructure."

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
HFT firm's "shiny London office" tempts away Google engineer of 17 years

HFT firm's "shiny London office" tempts away Google engineer of 17 years

Singapore banking pay is becoming more miserable versus Hong Kong's

Singapore banking pay is becoming more miserable versus Hong Kong's

Morning Coffee: Citigroup people have a new source of discontent. UBS's Asian wealth management problem

Morning Coffee: Citigroup people have a new source of discontent. UBS's Asian wealth management problem

The highest paid 24 year-old traders are probably on the rates desks

The highest paid 24 year-old traders are probably on the rates desks

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

Latest Jobs
HFG
SQL Database Analyst
HFG
London, United Kingdom
Macquarie Group
Securities Financing/Collateral Trader - Manager
Macquarie Group
London, United Kingdom
Man Group plc
Investment Services Associate
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
Macquarie Group
Financial Crime Risk Advisor, Senior Manager
Macquarie Group
London, United Kingdom
Liberty Global
Director, Product Development - LSF (Liberty Specialty Finance)
Liberty Global
London, United Kingdom
Lending Director, Investment Finance
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management
Tech

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

9 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
JPMorgan's AI jobs now number 2,000 people and they should be safe from cuts
Tech

JPMorgan's AI jobs now number 2,000 people and they should be safe from cuts

9 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund's Miami technology head reveals best course to take at university
Tech

Hedge fund's Miami technology head reveals best course to take at university

5 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citadel Securities hires Jane Street quant to head new team in London
Tech

Citadel Securities hires Jane Street quant to head new team in London

4 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.