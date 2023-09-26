Discover your dream Career
"I do not want my team to hire senior people from Goldman Sachs"

by Patrick Laffitte
26 September 2023
2 minute read
I have never worked for Goldman Sachs, but I have worked at several top US banks where ex-Goldman people have joined in senior roles. I have never found them easy to work with.

When senior Goldman people are hired, they often behave in the same way. I've found that they try to replace their direct reports with new people. Those new people are either people they’ve worked with before (often at Goldman), or in some cases their friends. That doesn't seem to happen with people from other banks.  

It creates a difficult dynamic. It’s like they want to create a group of people who will be incredibly loyal to them and it makes life difficult.  There’s almost always a reorg within the first year.

I’d appreciate knowing whether anyone else has had this experience in the comments below.

Patrick Laffitte is a pseudonym 

 

7 comments
  • Ni
    Nittin
    2 hours ago

    Not surprised there, goldman culture is toxic from top to bottom.

  • Ja
    Jay Bond
    27 September 2023

    This is indeed accurate, especially the part about the loyalty. Sadly on average they are not nearly as good as they claim - not strictly, as I worked with some very talented ex GS people before.

  • MD
    MD Moves
    26 September 2023

    What an idiotic take and article. If an organization looks externally for senior leaders, it means: 1.) They do not have internal talent to fill the role 2.) Something isn’t working internally, thus they are looking for outside talent to fill a gap within the organization .


    Changing personnel and team structure is normal for any new leader.

  • Sa
    Sara
    26 September 2023

    Strange article, I am a bank now where one CS person hired all the people he worked, either in CS or via CS. I worked in Oil and Gas before, same is there- people hired people from previous project ( not necessarily the best ones), in government is the same- they bring their people. So why this article only finger pointing at GS?

  • 38
    38Spec
    26 September 2023

    this was the weirdest opinion piece on this website. Also, maybe the most pointless.

