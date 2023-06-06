Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

The senior Grab engineer leaving fintech AND Singapore

by Alex McMurray
6 June 2023
2 minute read
The senior Grab engineer leaving fintech AND Singapore

There has been much debate around the culture of expats in Singapore in recent months, and the fears are equally valid in fintech. For some, this might be the time to cash out. One senior engineer that's leaving Grab is exiting not just fintech (for travel-tech company Booking.com), but Singapore altogether. 

Roman Volkov, who started his career in Kazakhstan, came to Singapore with Australian software solutions company Simble, as a solutions architect. After a year as a senior engineer at cloud based IT consultancy Biqmind, he joined Grab as a senior engineer in 2019. His most recent position is a second level software engineering manager. 

His new role, an engineering manager at Booking.com, sees him move from Singapore to the travel-tech firm's Amsterdam HQ. While the average pay for his role at Grab was $186k according to levels.fyi, Checkout.com's average engineering manager pay in 2023 is $202.7k.

Volkov is not the only senior grabber to exit fintech this year. Kunal Krishnan, former head of strategic projects and regional general manager for GrabFood, joined AI powered retail platform Tjufoo in January. Krishnan, who began his career in Mumbai, has opted to remain in Singapore, however.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Bohan Group
Multi-Asset Execution Trader
Bohan Group
Singapore
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Morgan McKinley
Senior Programme Manager / Director - Global Bank - Singapore
Morgan McKinley
Singapore
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Senior Portfolio Manager - FX / Credit / Futures / Equities / Fixed Income / RV
S.R Investment Partners
New York, United States
Top Articles
Banking MD salaries: pretty high, actually, but not everywhere

Banking MD salaries: pretty high, actually, but not everywhere

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

Related articles

Ex-JPMorgan tech head growing crypto insurance team in HK
Fintech

Ex-JPMorgan tech head growing crypto insurance team in HK

29 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Fintech job nightmares: Engineers share coding errors
Fintech

Fintech job nightmares: Engineers share coding errors

29 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
ex-JPMorgan fintech head demanding in-office at new crypto firm
Fintech

ex-JPMorgan fintech head demanding in-office at new crypto firm

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Revolut's head of hiring: Nowhere is safe now (except Revolut)
Fintech

Revolut's head of hiring: Nowhere is safe now (except Revolut)

27 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.