Quant trading firm with €780k average pay may open a Paris office

by Sarah Butcher
1 June 2023
Jane Street is considering a Paris office. In an article published earlier this week, Les Echos explained that the proprietary trading firm with a reputation for paying exorbitantly well is considering coming to France. A small team of five traders, who've been based in Holland since Brexit, are the most likely initial employees of the French office.

Jane Street didn't respond to a request to comment on its French intentions, but veteran observers of the trading firm may wonder what took it so long. Jane Street is known for hiring the very best mathematicians and quants and the very best mathematicians and quants are known for coming from France. On paper, it is the perfect match.

Unsurprisingly, many of Jane Street's traders already come from or were educated in France. They include Ameni Takouri, a sales trader who studied at Paris ESLSCA Business School and Kevin Burri, a French fixed income trader. Both are based at Jane Street's London office. Rumour has it that French is spoken softly at Jane Street offices everywhere; rumour also has it that people there often have bare feet.

The Amsterdam office also employs HEC graduate and ex-SocGen trader, Mathieu Dammien. If a Paris office opens, he may be inclined to move south.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
