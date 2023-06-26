Discover your dream Career
Morgan Stanley poached, promoted a Goldman Sachs credit saleswoman

by Zeno Toulon
26 June 2023
2 minute read
Morgan Stanley poached, promoted a Goldman Sachs credit saleswoman

Goldman Sachs people are departing. And Morgan Stanley is waiting with open arms.

Charlotte Creager is that departure. She was with Goldman for 14 years across London and latterly New York as an executive director in emerging markets. She’ll be back in London for Morgan Stanley, which has poached her to be its head of European credit hedge fund sales.

Creager might see some familiar faces around the office. We already reported back in March that Brett le Roux, a Goldman veteran of nine years with the hedge fund sales team, has been picked up by Morgan Stanley in London.

Both Goldman and Morgan Stanley have been making job cuts. Morgan Stanley, however, doesn't seem averse to some opportunistic hiring. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

AUTHORZeno Toulon
