Technology

Hedge fund Schonfeld is still on a hiring spree

by Alex McMurray
7 June 2023
Hedge fund Schonfeld is still on a hiring spree

A number of senior bankers have moved to the buy side already this year, and one hedge fund in particular has kicked into a whole new gear. Schonfeld has made a number of big hires.

In London, portfolio manager Andrew Prentice announced he was joining Schonfeld yesterday. The Oxford-educated physicist was most recently an executive director at Goldman Sachs, working in European government bond trading. He previously worked for Deutsche Bank and Barclays.

Schonfeld has been hiring in New York too. Head of business analytics Amit Gupta was previously a vice president at rival hedge fund AQA and was most recently in crypto as a quantitative trader at quant fund GTS Digital. Other NY hires are more junior and non-technical, including Credit Suisse VP Joshua Ravkin and former Citi analyst Neil Stratton who was most recently an AVP at NASDAQ.

In Singapore, Schonfeld has been hiring from FAANG, acquiring infrastructure operations engineer Manish Kumar from Apple. This marks his return to finance, having previously worked at both UBS and Deutsche Bank.

Earlier this year, Schonfeld made a huge hiring push, acquiring multiple high profile bankers. They include ex-JPMorgan MD Lav Lukic and ex-Morgan Stanley MD Andrew Silverman. They also hired Marc Tishfield from Millennium, who was a PM at both there and JPMorgan.

Schonfeld's most dramatic hiring has been in its burgeoning macro business, initiated in 2021 when it hired Colin Lancaster, the former head of macro strategies at Balyasny and Citadel. Lukic is one Lancaster's hires, but the most significant in 2023 is Ben Melkman, a former partner at Brevan Howard who founded his own macro fund, Light Sky, which operated from 2017 to 2022.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
