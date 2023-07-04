Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Credit Suisse just sent this memo to all UK staff about layoffs

by Sarah Butcher
4 July 2023
2 minute read
Credit Suisse just sent this memo to all UK staff about layoffs

It may be a public holiday in America, but it's just another day in London, which explains why Credit Suisse thought July 4th an opportune time to inform its UK staff that their jobs may be at risk.

Sources at the bank say a memo went out this morning stating that a consultation with employees about proposed job reductions will begin in the coming weeks.

Seen by eFinancialCareers, the memo states that the following divisions will be impacted: the investment bank, the chief financial officer of the capital release unit (CRU), the chief risk officer, the chief technology and operations officer (CTOO) and the global chief operating officer (COO). 

It's not clear whether the holders of those titles will be going, or their staff, or both. 

Credit Suisse declined to comment. Cuts to the capital release unit are unexpected, given that Credit Suisse has been busy bulking up that unit with people from Deutsche Bank. 

The memo states that employee consultation meetings are coming soon. Insiders say the meeting for the markets division is expected before July 11th. Consultation meetings will explain how and why individuals who are being let go have been selected. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Buy-side Equity Analyst - $1bn European Equity fund
London, United Kingdom
Global Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Top Articles
JPMorgan paying $190k+ in new team led by a fintech engineer

JPMorgan paying $190k+ in new team led by a fintech engineer

Fired Lazard MD Reid Snellenbarger recently bought $7m house

Fired Lazard MD Reid Snellenbarger recently bought $7m house

Bank of America's top data guy makes move to Barclays

Bank of America's top data guy makes move to Barclays

Standard Chartered MD loves the coding language of "outsiders"

Standard Chartered MD loves the coding language of "outsiders"

"Banking recruitment is extremely cold and brutal"

"Banking recruitment is extremely cold and brutal"

Related articles

Fired Lazard MD Reid Snellenbarger recently bought $7m house
Financial

Fired Lazard MD Reid Snellenbarger recently bought $7m house

6 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"Banking recruitment is extremely cold and brutal"
Financial

"Banking recruitment is extremely cold and brutal"

6 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-JPMorgan dating coach: Stop chasing dopamine and prestige
Financial

Ex-JPMorgan dating coach: Stop chasing dopamine and prestige

6 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: How to make a fortune at Deutsche Bank in a down market. The firm where all the analysts are better than mediocre
Financial

Morning Coffee: How to make a fortune at Deutsche Bank in a down market. The firm where all the analysts are better than mediocre

6 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.