Financial

Credit Suisse VP escapes to Deutsche Bank wealth job

by Zeno Toulon
3 July 2023
2 minute read
Credit Suisse VP escapes to Deutsche Bank wealth job

The Credit Suisse titanic might have hit an iceberg, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t lifeboats available for at least some of its passengers.

One of those lucky escapees is Ulisse Malfanti. Malfanti joined Credit Suisse in 2018, working in the cross asset derivative sales team in Zurich until today, when he started with Deutsche Bank in the same city. Interestingly, despite joining the global markets division, he’ll be covering Swiss private banks. Malfanti will be working under another Credit Suisse alum at Deutsche – Luca Fornasier, the bank’s head of wealth investor solutions in the EMEA.

Malfanti will probably feel very at home at Deutsche Bank, even if Fornasier is in London. The German giant has been a big recruiter of Credit Suisse people. It’s spent millions doing so around the world, including entire teams from the fallen Swiss bank. With CS letting go of people left right and center (and with UBS due to cut a further half of its inherited staff), a lot of top-shelf bankers are going cheap on the market.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
