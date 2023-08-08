Discover your dream Career
Fintech

Citi sales lead leaves after 17 years for London fintech

by Alex McMurray
19 hours ago
2 minute read
Citi sales lead leaves after 17 years for London fintech

As other growing fintechs struggle for profitability, banking infrastructure fintech ClearBank stands out for actually doing quite well.

Spurred on by SVB's collapse, Clearbank was able to almost triple its revenues and reach profitability for the first time, according to its 2022 annual report (released in April). In the process, it seems to be attracting some talent from traditional finance, including a sales lead who spent over 17 years at Citi.

Daniel Lapeña Gomez has joined ClearBank as its head of banks and building societies. He was most recently a Western Europe and NGO public sector sales lead for Citi within the treasury and trade solutions (TTS) group.

Gomez had a rather unusual path into Citi's investment bank; he started out in its corporate banking arm. He claims to have been the youngest branch manager in his home country of Spain, aged 25. He continued working there while completing an MBA and, upon graduating, moved to London to work in Citi's corporate banking team.

Gomez isn't the only Citi alumnus to join ClearBank recently. Bertrand Liger also joined last month as a product manager for international payments. At Citi Liger was a product development lead in London for three years following 14 years in technology roles at both Citi and HSBC.

Alex McMurray
1 comments
  • Ci
    CitiBanker
    10 hours ago

    He didnt work in the investment bank, he was in the transactional bank!!!

