Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Crypto firms join the ChatGPT hype train, paying $200k+ salaries

by Alex McMurray
15 hours ago
2 minute read
Crypto firms join the ChatGPT hype train, paying $200k+ salaries

Is AI the new crypto? Both finance and technology firms have been releasing a number of high paying research jobs recently and it looks like they're not alone. Even crypto firms want in on the ChatGPT hype train, as both growing firms and established unicorns have begun paying top dollar for scientists and developers working in AI.

The highest profile firm hiring is Ripple, which has gone from strength to strength since winning its SEC case regarding its XRP currency. It put out a call two weeks ago for a senior AI engineer that will "apply conventional and generative AI systems to use cases" including knowledge management and "synthetic training." Despite market conditions, Ripple has been paying its staff better than ever this year. The role is based in Canada, where other major crypto firms have been increasing hiring and paying very good money.

AI jobs are also on offer at Elementus, a crypto analytics platform run by former Deutsche Bank trader Max Galka. There are two senior listings available: a data scientist in deep learning and a software engineer in generative AI, the salary ranges of both paying up to $225k per year. While the former doesn't specify, the latter will involve working three days in the office per week as the engineer develops "scalable ML pipelines that will power the front-end capabilities of [its] product. "

A number of smaller crypto companies have also been exploring AI. Investment platform Public wants a senior product manager to develop an "investment exploration tool powered by GPT-4" while crypto wallet fintech Exodus wants an "AI magician" to "develop automated code generation tools." Both roles pay up to $185k salaries, but the latter is fully remote while the former is New York based.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Anson McCade
Junior Quantitative Researcher / Trader
Anson McCade
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Octavius Finance
Quantitative Global Macro Researcher – Hedge Fund – Junior Level
Octavius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Top Articles
22 year-old Jane Street interns said to earn $64k in 11 weeks

22 year-old Jane Street interns said to earn $64k in 11 weeks

DBS’ private bankers are the best in the world

DBS’ private bankers are the best in the world

The best paying fintechs with fully remote job openings

The best paying fintechs with fully remote job openings

"I was an MD at a bank with a weekly burnout therapist"

"I was an MD at a bank with a weekly burnout therapist"

Crypto firms join the ChatGPT hype train, paying $200k+ salaries

Crypto firms join the ChatGPT hype train, paying $200k+ salaries

Related articles

The best paying fintechs with fully remote job openings
Fintech

The best paying fintechs with fully remote job openings

7 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk
Fintech

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK
Fintech

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Are Robinhood employees more valuable than Stripe's?
Fintech

Are Robinhood employees more valuable than Stripe's?

3 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.