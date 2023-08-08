Discover your dream Career
Fintech

Ex-Blackrock associate takes top Hong Kong crypto job

by Alex McMurray
15 hours ago
2 minute read
Ex-Blackrock associate takes top Hong Kong crypto job

With recent regulatory decisions making crypto a more exciting prospect in Hong Kong, the industry might just be looking exciting again. Crypto has a history of allowing lower and mid-level staff to rise through the ranks quickly and build exciting projects, and one person that has used that to his advantage is Kelvin Lam, who has joined crypto exchange fintech OKX as its head of institutional research. 

It's not his first gig in crypto. He's spent 16 months at Crypto.com prior to joining, where he was a senior associate that "co-founded and scaled the portfolio management team." His new role will involve using "data-driven insights to inform crypto trading and investing."

Prior to crypto, Lam was an associate at investment management firm BlackRock. He interned there and joined as a graduate analyst, working his way up to associate level, where he was an equity investment strategist. Lam also was a summer apprentice at HSBC during his studies and has been a member of Hong Kong Mensa since 2015.

