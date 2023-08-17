Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Credit Suisse MD is going to Santander actually, not Mizuho

by Zeno Toulon
17 August 2023
2 minute read
Credit Suisse MD is going to Santander actually, not Mizuho

“If the world is against the truth, then I am against the world,” is a pretty dramatic thing to say about everyone thinking that a Managing Director (MD) went to one particular bank when he actually went to another, but the words are pertinent.

Nevin Bhatia, who joined Santander in New York earlier today, is that MD. Bhatia was a 17-year veteran of Credit Suisse, and was last seen in the Swiss bank's debt capital markets team. He was made an MD in the bank’s 2019 class. 

Curiously, Bhatia was (incorrectly) reported by a number of outlets, including Bloomberg, to be leaving Credit Suisse for Mizuho. The reasons for his ending up at Santander are not clear, and Bhatia didn't respond to a request for comment. Mizuho declined to comment.

Santander seems like a pretty cool place to work nowadays, strip club trips aside. Its corporate and investment bank has done pretty well this year, and the bank has clearly stated its intent to be "one of the leading investment banks in Europe,” as well as continuing “to accelerate business in the US." It’s also been happily hiring around the world, picking whole teams from the remains of Credit Suisse 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
DSJ Global
Private Equity Senior Associate
DSJ Global
Miami, United States
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
twentyAI
FX Senior BA - Investment Banking - London
twentyAI
London, United Kingdom
twentyAI
Risk & Controls Business Analyst - Investment Banking - London
twentyAI
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel

The 'most decorated math Olympiad of all time' worked at Citadel

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

Related articles

"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"
Financial

"Bankers who lost their jobs are down to 6 months' spare cash"

18 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later
Financial

Goldman Sachs MD who joined Eisler just left again 3 months later

18 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs is doing a Citi. The office with chain mail curtains

18 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks
Financial

Goldman Sachs' partners were quietly deprived of one of their perks

17 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.