Fintech

Stripe's tech hiring spree includes Microsoft, Twitter and Google

by Alex McMurray
10 August 2023
2 minute read
Ellen McErlean (left), Vlad Chernis (middle), and Shay Kaylan (right)

Stripe, one of the highest paying fintechs, is still hiring heavily. A number of engineers and tech program managers have announced that they're joining the payments giant, and most of them have one thing in common. They're joining the fintech from a background in FAANG. 

Stripe's recent recruits include 'casual gamer' Shay Kalyan, who's been working for Microsoft's XBox team since 2019 after completing an internship there while studying. Kaylan joins Stripe's local payment method servicing team as a software engineer, a role that typically pays $459k (on average).

Stripe also hired Vlad Chernis, who worked for Apple and Google before joining the website formerly known as Twitter. He spent six years at what is now X, split in two between a brief stint at tech solutions firm Grio. After a brief career break (starting before Musk took the reins), he resurfaced at automation fintech Tally before quitting for STripe. 

Some of the tech hires have more boring backgrounds. Ellen McErlean joins as a program manager for tech compliance from Google, but prior to that she spent five years at KPMG. Perhaps the most interesting is machine learning engineer Fergus Or, who began as an actuarial assistant before transitioning to quantitative development and machine learning. He was most recently at AI powered resource management platform Mosaic.

Alex McMurray
