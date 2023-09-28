Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

European bank cuts 70% of its staff in New York City

by Zeno Toulon
2 minutes ago
2 minute read
European bank cuts 70% of its staff in New York City

ABN AMRO, one of European banking’s bêtes noires, is taking the final steps in a years-in-the-making plan to terminate its presence outside of Europe.

The decision, which affects 52 of the bank’s 73 staff in the city, was communicated to employees on Monday, and will take effect on the 31st December of this year.

The wind down is a long, long time in the making. ABN Amro began to cut investment bankers starting all the way in 2020, and that same year it announced that its Corporate and Institutional Bank (CIB) would focus on “Corporate Banking in Northwest Europe and Clearing globally,” owing to what the bank itself called “ongoing loan losses and disappointing returns.”

The bank still had a number of corporate bankers in the US regardless, including John Sullivan, managing director and co-head of US client & portfolio management, formerly head of structured finance in the country. Awkwardly, Sullivan was part of Fortis Bank and RBS, both of whom had an awkward relationship with ABN AMRO after the financial crisis.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Investigo
Head of Retail Banking Compliance Advisory
Investigo
London, United Kingdom
State Street Corporation
Alpha Professional Services Implementation Lead, Vice President
State Street Corporation
London, United Kingdom
State Street Corporation
Client Solutions Director, State Street Alpha, Managing Director
State Street Corporation
London, United Kingdom
State Street Corporation
Technical Infrastructure Program/Project Manager
State Street Corporation
London, United Kingdom
State Street Corporation
Senior Business Analyst, Charles River Development, Vice President
State Street Corporation
London, United Kingdom
State Street Corporation
Principal Consultant, Technical Implementation Services, Charles River Development, Vice President
State Street Corporation
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
European bank cuts 70% of its staff in New York City

European bank cuts 70% of its staff in New York City

Hedge fund AQR raised UK pay despite falling revenues

Hedge fund AQR raised UK pay despite falling revenues

Ex-Credit Suisse Singapore traders already disappeared from new jobs

Ex-Credit Suisse Singapore traders already disappeared from new jobs

Morning Coffee: Unlikely backstories of Goldman Sachs’ top 35-year old bankers. Morgan Stanley’s $850bn banker finally declares victory

Morning Coffee: Unlikely backstories of Goldman Sachs’ top 35-year old bankers. Morgan Stanley’s $850bn banker finally declares victory

Why banks aren't actually hiring diverse candidates

Why banks aren't actually hiring diverse candidates

Related articles

Hedge fund AQR raised UK pay despite falling revenues
Financial

Hedge fund AQR raised UK pay despite falling revenues

28 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Ex-Credit Suisse Singapore traders already disappeared from new jobs
Financial

Ex-Credit Suisse Singapore traders already disappeared from new jobs

28 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Unlikely backstories of Goldman Sachs’ top 35-year old bankers. Morgan Stanley’s $850bn banker finally declares victory
Financial

Morning Coffee: Unlikely backstories of Goldman Sachs’ top 35-year old bankers. Morgan Stanley’s $850bn banker finally declares victory

28 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Why banks aren't actually hiring diverse candidates
Financial

Why banks aren't actually hiring diverse candidates

27 Sep 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.