Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Why banks aren't actually hiring diverse candidates

by Zeno Toulon
22 hours ago
3 minute read
Why banks aren't actually hiring diverse candidates

Despite major ethnicity-related hiring targets, and significant institutional intent, investment banks are still facing an uphill struggle to hire diverse candidates in prestigious front office roles.

There are a few reasons for this.

Primarily - and despite the torrent of people who've been let go by banks in 2023, there are complaints that candidates have become much more risk-averse. At our recent roundtable, recruiters speaking anonymously said it's become much more difficult to attract applications from wary candidates, and that the reduced number of applicants means diversity is taking second place. 

Best comment picked by the author
Reality - most hiring managers want young and, if female, pretty.

“It’s a case of locking in and getting those right individuals through the door first," he said. Only then can diversity be addressed. 

Recruiters say the other problem is that their existing networks simply aren't diverse enough and tend to bring in similar types of person.  “It's still very much a ‘who-you-know scenario’ from a front office perspective,” said one.

At the same time, banks themselves don't seem to be chasing diversity students as hard as you might expect. Even Xavier University of Louisiana, one of the better Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the United States (and the only Catholic one, funnily enough), is struggling to place its students. Investment banks aren’t trying to recruit on Xavier’s campus as they do on prestigious Ivy League ones.

Dr. Cary A. Caro, a business professor at the university, tells us that Xavier has no particular holistic relationship with any investment bank, although he says the university is “seeking” such a relationship. None of Xavier's students had investment banking internships this year. Nor was “there been any opportunity to place students with these institutions,” says Caro. This is despite students' success outside of banking. 

Part of the problem seems to be that Xavier students simply don't apply for banking job. There's, "a lack of knowledge about the industry,” Caro says. 

Nonetheless, banks are trying. Morgan Stanley, for instance, hires a significantly higher number of Asian, Hispanic, and black students than are part of the student body. It also has a special HBCU scholars program, with three universities listed as partners on Morgan Stanley’s website (Howard, Spelman, and Morehouse). For reference, there are over 100 HBCUs in the United States.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • ph
    photobug56
    10 hours ago

    IB's don't care as long as it's not clear that they are discriminating against minorities. But they do heavily discriminate, and one of the ways is by age. I've long been either on the IT or OPS end of IB, and once I hit my 50's, job hunting got much harder. Even though illegal, online applications required year of high school and college graduation, for instance. If you tried to leave them out, you couldn't SUBMIT. If you made up numbers (like 1901), you'd never get an interview. I have a friend who's 56 now, and he found it very difficult. Once I hit 60, even though I had a well documented record of helping employers be more profitable, I couldn't get hired. A hiring manager half my age, with a fraction of my experience, told me I wasn't qualified for a position I could easily have managed her in.


    Reality - most hiring managers want young and, if female, pretty.

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Top Articles
ABN AMRO cuts 70% of its staff in New York City

ABN AMRO cuts 70% of its staff in New York City

Hedge fund AQR raised UK pay despite falling revenues

Hedge fund AQR raised UK pay despite falling revenues

Ex-Credit Suisse Singapore traders already disappeared from new jobs

Ex-Credit Suisse Singapore traders already disappeared from new jobs

Morning Coffee: Unlikely backstories of Goldman Sachs’ top 35-year old bankers. Morgan Stanley’s $850bn banker finally declares victory

Morning Coffee: Unlikely backstories of Goldman Sachs’ top 35-year old bankers. Morgan Stanley’s $850bn banker finally declares victory

Why banks aren't actually hiring diverse candidates

Why banks aren't actually hiring diverse candidates

Related articles

Hedge fund AQR raised UK pay despite falling revenues
Financial

Hedge fund AQR raised UK pay despite falling revenues

28 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Ex-Credit Suisse Singapore traders already disappeared from new jobs
Financial

Ex-Credit Suisse Singapore traders already disappeared from new jobs

28 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Unlikely backstories of Goldman Sachs’ top 35-year old bankers. Morgan Stanley’s $850bn banker finally declares victory
Financial

Morning Coffee: Unlikely backstories of Goldman Sachs’ top 35-year old bankers. Morgan Stanley’s $850bn banker finally declares victory

28 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"The commute to my banking job begins at 3.40am"
Financial

"The commute to my banking job begins at 3.40am"

27 Sep 2023
comment icon
7
like icon
7

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.