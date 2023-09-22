Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
3
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

"A bachelors degree in computer science doesn't hold much weight in financial services"

by Peter Harris
22 September 2023
2 minute read
"A bachelors degree in computer science doesn't hold much weight in financial services"

I am a managing director in a quant development team at a major bank. My team converts our quants' models into code, but I don't have a computer science qualification. 

Does that matter?  Well, it has not affected my employability.

In my opinion, computer science degrees count for less than they used to.  These days, a bachelor's in computer science doesn't hold much weight unless it's backed up by some interesting projects that demonstrate your talent. You need to do this fast: universities are producing so many comp sci graduates that in a few years these roles will require much more experience. The bar will be raised due to new AI tools and salaries will go down as the supply of workers rises and AI tools amplify their productivity. 

Having a comp sci degree alone is like knowing how to use a hammer, but not knowing what to build with it.  This limits the firms you can join and the jobs you can do to begin with.

You can overcome this, but you will need to put in the extra effort to gain the correct experience, to make the right connections and to learn the business and quantitative techniques that will take you to the next level.

You will also need to be lucky: someone will need to recognize your talents and your current line manager will need to be willing to accept you moving out of their area. Politics can be a hindrance.  

Good luck. 

Peter Harris is a pseudonym.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORPeter Harris Insider Comment
3 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Ha
    Haydar Al-Rikabi
    23 September 2023

    But doesn’t AI raises the bar for quants as well?

    I guess all tech professions are similarly influenced by the advances in AI, and that will leave its marks on salaries and employability across the board.

  • Sh
    Shark
    22 September 2023

    Banking is no longer where comp sci students want to go anyways.... Why go to GS (or worse, DB) to become a work slave for 100k when you can create your own startup or develop for Google and make 200k for twice less politics, hours and stress.... Good luck to you.

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
CW Talent
Quantitative Researcher
CW Talent
New York, United States
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Barclays
Quantitative Analytics
Barclays
New York, United States
Top Articles
"A bachelors degree in computer science doesn't hold much weight in financial services"

"A bachelors degree in computer science doesn't hold much weight in financial services"

My experience with banking's "degree apprenticeships"

My experience with banking's "degree apprenticeships"

Morning Coffee – Banker who left Centerview on bad terms has the last laugh. Analysts keep getting worse and worse news

Morning Coffee – Banker who left Centerview on bad terms has the last laugh. Analysts keep getting worse and worse news

The universities Grab loves for its Singapore internships

The universities Grab loves for its Singapore internships

Top crypto firms souring on full time hiring, prefer temporary staff

Top crypto firms souring on full time hiring, prefer temporary staff

Related articles

Bad news about quant jobs for computer science graduates
Technology

Bad news about quant jobs for computer science graduates

6 Sep 2023
comment icon
2
like icon
2
JPMorgan wants agile VPs on $190k to turn bankers into devs
Technology

JPMorgan wants agile VPs on $190k to turn bankers into devs

20 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
SocGen IT staff face second big round of cuts in two years
Technology

SocGen IT staff face second big round of cuts in two years

18 Sep 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
JPMorgan needs a Paris quant trader thanks to Brexit
Technology

JPMorgan needs a Paris quant trader thanks to Brexit

18 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.