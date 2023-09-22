"A bachelors degree in computer science doesn't hold much weight in financial services"

I am a managing director in a quant development team at a major bank. My team converts our quants' models into code, but I don't have a computer science qualification.

Does that matter? Well, it has not affected my employability.

In my opinion, computer science degrees count for less than they used to. These days, a bachelor's in computer science doesn't hold much weight unless it's backed up by some interesting projects that demonstrate your talent. You need to do this fast: universities are producing so many comp sci graduates that in a few years these roles will require much more experience. The bar will be raised due to new AI tools and salaries will go down as the supply of workers rises and AI tools amplify their productivity.

Having a comp sci degree alone is like knowing how to use a hammer, but not knowing what to build with it. This limits the firms you can join and the jobs you can do to begin with.

You can overcome this, but you will need to put in the extra effort to gain the correct experience, to make the right connections and to learn the business and quantitative techniques that will take you to the next level.

You will also need to be lucky: someone will need to recognize your talents and your current line manager will need to be willing to accept you moving out of their area. Politics can be a hindrance.

Good luck.

Peter Harris is a pseudonym.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)