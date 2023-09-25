Discover your dream Career
Crypto investment bank's growing team likes ex-Goldmanites

by Alex McMurray
25 September 2023
2 minute read
Crypto investment bank Galaxy Digital may be struggling to retain senior talent but has repeatedly let it be known it wants to compete with its traditional finance contemporaries. Much firms like Goldman Sachs did decades ago, Galaxy is strengthening its European presence. London is set to be its key location, but the fintech already has a number of senior names from investment banks working there.

One of the most senior is Stuart Shearer, head of product for solutions subsidiary Galaxy One. Shearer joined last September from Goldman Sachs, where he was the global head of product for credit and rates in the Marquee team. Another ex-Goldmanite who's been at Galaxy far longer is managing director Richard Kim, who joined in 2018 after eight years as an executive director across Goldman and JPMorgan.

One of the most tenured traders at Galaxy is Jamie Knowles, who spent over 15 years working in equity sales trading across JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and, most recently, Bank of America where he was a director. 

Hiring in 2023 has been sparse so far. One standout is James Osborn, a VP in product who spent four years working in product for HSBC. Open roles available in London include a blockchain infrastructure engineer and a regulatory compliance specialist.

Galaxy might like to hire Goldman people in the UK, but they seem to have been leaving its US team. Large numbers of senior bankers hired to much fanfare have since slunk away, the highest profile of whom being Goldman Sachs MD Danielle Johnson. Given CEO Mike Novogratz is himself a Goldman alumnus, the hiring may yet continue.

