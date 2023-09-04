Discover your dream Career
JPMorgan has a new UK cloud hub, and it's outside London

by Alex McMurray
4 September 2023
2 minute read
The need for cloud infrastructure is more important than ever for banks as they eschew excess legacy tech. JPMorgan has historically had a cloud engineering hub in Seattle due to its close links to FAANG, but it's setting up a new UK team in one of its top operational hubs, Bournemouth. 

A number of recent job listings from JPMorgan in the Bournemouth office describe a "newly formed agile team who will be responsible for building a next generation cloud platform." The team has been hiring for levels between associate and director, though the job listing for the latter has since been removed. 

The Bournemouth office has a number of cloud professionals working there already. The most senior is executive director Brett Manning, who has been at the bank for 11 and a half years. 

Bournemouth based reviews of JPMorgan on Glassdoor are more favorable than the average, giving the bank a score of 4.2 stars. Many reviews in 2023 praise the pay first and foremost, though others praise the location's flexibility and the existence of a hybrid working model. Listings for the new cloud team do not indicate whether it would be part of such a model.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

