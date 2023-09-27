Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
"The commute to my banking job begins at 3.40am"

by Peyton Meyer
27 September 2023
3 minute read
"The commute to my banking job begins at 3.40am"

I work in a technology job in a financial services firm and my commute to the office takes nearly four hours. When I go into the office, which currently happens twice a week, my day looks like this:

  • 03:40 Wake up, shower, dress
  • 04:15 Leave my house to walk to station. Outside of London, I cannot rely on a taxi in the middle of the night. I could optimize this with a Brompton bike
  • 05:07 Catch the first train, which is the only Off-Peak Train for £95. If I get the slightly later train, it will cost me £225. If I can book 2-months in advance then I could catch a later train cheaply, but then who knows a finance company that plans things two months in advance?
  • 07:16 Arrive at Paddington Station
  • 08:00 Arrive in the office before most of my colleagues outside of trading. The Elizabeth line makes a big difference here.
  • WORK
  • 19:18 Catch the first off-peak train with everyone else whilst positioning myself strategically in the station to bag seat. Enjoy a sushi bento box.
  • 21:15 Arrive back at home station
  • ~ 21:50 Arrive back home at the end of my 16-hour day
Best comment picked by the author
We do not think that it is a lot cheaper living in the beautiful countryside. We prefer London, everything is nearby, shops, groceries, social life, there are plenty of parks around, it is very walkable, transport nearby too, and if we need quietness, and catch more sleep, we just stay in our flat.

Why, you may ask, do I put myself through this? I have a wife and two children. Where I live now, I can buy a house with four bedrooms in a nice area for £600k. In a pleasant area of London I would pay twice as much.

My mortgage is much smaller because of my commute. This gives me more optionality in the jobs I take: the golden handcuffs are less tight. However, I still want to work in London, because this is where the jobs and the money are.

Clearly, there is a lifestyle sacrifice. I am foregoing sleep: I work on the train on the way in despite the abysmal wifi and on the return journey I rotate between treats, entertainment, work and sleep. I long ago learned that wine is drunk at your peril: the commute home takes twice as long when you drink wine throughout. 

I believe my arrangement to be worthwhile. I would be interested in hearing in the comments whether there are many other people living this lifestyle; I think it has become much more prevalent since the pandemic.

Peyton Meyer is a pseudonym

AUTHORPeyton Meyer Insider Comment
9 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Bl
    Blaque
    1 hour ago

    I've known two people in previous jobs who lived in Scotland but worked in Central London. One of them lived quite close to the airport but both of them would block book 2 -3 days in London and stay at basic Travelodge type hotels. Didn't work in banking so not sure about flexibility to organise in person stuff on those specific days. Either ways worked in each team for 6 months and they were there before me and there when I left.


    At one of the jobs I also had a manager who lived in Stratford upon Avon, she commuted 4 days a week. £70k not enough for me to do that and she had 2 tween/ teen kids

  • Ma
    Matt
    2 hours ago

    Where could you live that it takes this long!? A commute from Paris would be quicker.

  • HR
    HRJ1411
    3 hours ago

    Ha, entirely recognise what you describe - I've worked in central London for around 18 years despite living in the Midlands (for all the reasons you outline in your piece). Around 10 years ago I finally had enough - coming to Euston Station and finding Virgin had once again made the Birmingham Train into the Manchester train and cancelled the Birmingham one AGAIN!!! That was it, I was out. I'd always been a motorcyclist since I was a teenager, when the family came along it was very difficult to justify disappearing on a Sunday afternoon for a few hours so found I was hardly using the bike - eureka, the solution is to use the bike to commute to work - filtering through rush-hour traffic is quite cathartic, bus lanes are open for use by motorcycles, and there is a really good (free) car park for bikes just behind St Paul's, have not looked back since and now my 'commute' is an exercise in mindfulness, clearing my head and giving me relaxation so that I am recharged when I get home. It's not for everyone, but has been a life changer for me.

  • Po
    Podmore
    5 hours ago

    I live in a 1 bedroom apartment in Cental London which also cost 600k. You pay your money and you take your choice - small home close to the city or large home far away. The problem we are having in this post Covid era is that there are so many people who apparently feel entitled to have their cake and eat it - they want the big house but they don't want the commute.

  • An
    AnonymousD
    9 hours ago

    I hope you see this comment. Foregoing sleep is going to drastically increase your chances of getting cancer, early onset dementia, among many other killer diseases. Maybe think about that rather than how you’re saving a bit of money. You’ll be much more useful to your wife and kids alive and healthy than having made a slight short term saving and no longer with them.

