Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

AI and cloud tech the new "heart" of BNP Paribas

by Alex McMurray
26 October 2023
3 minute read
AI and cloud tech the new "heart" of BNP Paribas

In 2023, major investment banks are all in on technology (tech infrastructure, at least) and BNP Paribas is no exception. The Paris based bank released its Q3 results today and in the accompanying presentation, it said technology is "at the heart" of its strategy titled GTS ('Growth technology sustainability' 🌱) for 2025. Two key areas within that strategy are cloud infrastructure and AI experimentation.

Today, just 43% of BNP's applications are in the cloud. The goal within the next two years is to upgrade that to 60%, with upwards of 15,000 employees cloud certified. In AI, the bank had a target of doubling its number of AI implementations and looks well on its way to achieving that. BNP has over 700 AI use cases right now, and is working on around 300 more, including 26 leveraging generative AI. It also claims to be the number one European bank (sixth globally) for hiring AI talent.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here. 

Tech hiring has been stagnant in banking on average, but BNP seems to be looking more pert. Of its 4,523 current openings, 779 are in technology. 195 of those mention cloud, 335 AI. Pay for BNP's tech people might have risen too; on Levels.fyi, average software engineering compensation in the US and Europe has gone up from $81.6k in 2022 to $88.2k in 2023.

Engineers seem to enjoy working at BNP more than most. On Glassdoor, the bank has an average rating of 3.8 stars, but technologists rate it 4.1. For remote first technologists, it even bucks the current industry standard of 3+ days in office by asking its people to come in only 50% of the time. However, it's becoming increasingly strict in monitoring how often its staff are at their office desks.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Sagil Capital
Junior Investment Research Analyst at Emerging Markets Hedge Fund
Sagil Capital
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Quantitative Researcher/Trader
Anson McCade
London, United Kingdom
Octavius Finance
Junior Ph.D. Quantitative Researcher – Systematic – Multi Billion Dollar Hedge fund.
Octavius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Hedge Fund Research Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quant Researcher - New York- Leading Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
Top Articles
"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Related articles

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k
Technology

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns
Technology

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS's Credit Suisse tech exodus after CTO departure
Technology

UBS's Credit Suisse tech exodus after CTO departure

26 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hedge fund tech head on Gen AI: "Perfect is the enemy of good."
Technology

Hedge fund tech head on Gen AI: "Perfect is the enemy of good."

25 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.