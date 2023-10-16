Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

by Sarah Butcher
22 hours ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

The dust has settled on last summer's analyst pay round, and recruitment firm Dartmouth Partners has scraped the embers and produced its annual analyst compensation report. 

If you work as a junior banker at Goldman Sachs in London, it seems there was both good and bad news from the most recent pay round. 

The good news is that Goldman Sachs' first year analysts (typically recent university graduates aged circa 21 or 22 years old) are apparently earning more than anyone else at the same stage. Their combined salary and bonus averages £106k, according to the recruitment firm.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here. 

The equally good news is that Goldman barely cut first year analyst pay year-on-year. In 2022, Dartmouth said Goldman's first year analysts were on £107.5k. Effectively, pay was held stable.

The glory days are, however, past. In 2021, Dartmouth said Goldman paid its first year analysts £130k, comprising a £65k bonus and a £65k salary. That feat will clearly not be repeated soon. 

Needless to say, it's bonuses that are flexing down. This year, Dartmouth put first year analyst bonuses at Goldman Sachs at an average of £41k: a ∼60% decline in two years.

Goldman's £41k bonuses were, however, far higher than the average London first year analyst bonus at all banks this year. Dartmouth put this at 'just' £29k. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Private Funds Group- Analyst/ Associate
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Sagil Capital
Junior Investment Research Analyst at Emerging Markets Hedge Fund
Sagil Capital
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The Credit Suisse Quant MD surviving UBS' cull

The Credit Suisse Quant MD surviving UBS' cull

$11.25bn fintech hires Revolut & Palantir alumni for top tech jobs

$11.25bn fintech hires Revolut & Palantir alumni for top tech jobs

Morning Coffee: Most intense man at Goldman Sachs made another video. Students opting for less alluring finance jobs

Morning Coffee: Most intense man at Goldman Sachs made another video. Students opting for less alluring finance jobs

How Sam Bankman-Fried passed Jane Street's bizarre interview

How Sam Bankman-Fried passed Jane Street's bizarre interview

Eisler Capital: The 'intellectually honest' hedge fund paying millions

Eisler Capital: The 'intellectually honest' hedge fund paying millions

Related articles

London banking salaries: analysts, associates, VPs
Pay

London banking salaries: analysts, associates, VPs

17 Apr 2023
comment icon
12
like icon
7
Apollo in London: pay up at the top, down at the bottom
Pay

Apollo in London: pay up at the top, down at the bottom

13 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Credit Suisse analysts at Santander possibly paid too much
Pay

Credit Suisse analysts at Santander possibly paid too much

4 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Evercore’s London juniors aren’t paid that well. Bosses are, though
Pay

Evercore’s London juniors aren’t paid that well. Bosses are, though

11 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.