Fintech

Goldman Sachs MD that left for Coinbase joins another fintech

by Alex McMurray
2 minutes ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs MD that left for Coinbase joins another fintech

Big names in investment banking leaving for crypto were all the rage a few years ago with Coinbase benefitting from an influx of MDs. One such person who arrived from Goldman Sachs has moved on... but he's staying in crypto.

London-based Tommy Doyle, Coinbase's EMEA head of hedge fund sales, has left after a year and a half to join digital asset prime brokerage FalconX. His most recent role in investment banking at Goldman saw him working in equity sales.

He held senior roles at other major US banks too. He was an MD at Citi in equities for over six years and spent a decade at Bank of America working in equity financing and prime brokerage, making his arrival at FalconX something of a rekindling of an old flame. 

Interestingly, he's not the first Goldman Sachs MD the fintech has hired in 2023. In May, it hired Andrew Trout as its head of talent acquisition; Trout joined Goldman from fintech giant Square back in 2017 as an MD in technology recruitment. He left again two years later, and spent time at both Google and payroll fintech Gusto before joining FalconX. 

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
