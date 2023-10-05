Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

by Sarah Butcher
5 October 2023
3 minute read
Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

As we observed in today's Morning Coffee article, it's too early to call an end to bank's job cuts given that three banks - Citi and RBC and Barclays are busy removing people this week.

Sources at those banks say the cuts are broadly spread in terms of investment banking teams, although there are some points of commonality. 

Healthcare teams are being impacted at both RBC and Barclays, for example. Managing directors are going at both banks, but so are juniors and vice presidents. At Barclays, unconfirmed reports suggest that European MDs are out from teams including industrials and the financial institutions group (FIG). Sources at the British bank say there were also more junior exits from the sustainable impact team. Barclays declined to comment.

At RBC, cuts have mostly befallen the European real estate team, whose head, Charlie Foster, is understood to be at risk, along with two VPs. Analysts are also said to have gone from the power and utilities group and from the leveraged finance team. RBC declined to comment.

At the Citi, the cuts remain a mystery. All will become clear in the coming weeks. 

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here. 

Global M&A revenues were down 32% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023 according to Dealogic. 

As the chart below shows, the top sectors for global M&A so far in 2023 are still technology and healthcare, but technology M&A activity has nearly halved compared to last year. Oil and gas M&A is down over 30%. Real estate M&A is down over 50%. 

Even while banks are cutting, though, some recruiters remain optimistic. "The M&A market is coming back (maybe!)," says Andy Pringle at recruitment firm Circle Square. "People are already talking about hiring again."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Matt Artz on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
European Private Equity Fund - Tech and Healthcare - Investment Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Analyst - Secondary Advisory
London, United Kingdom
Tassell Consulting
Investment Bank - Global Markets - Senior Strategy Manager
Tassell Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
JPMorgan's newest MD just got hired from Stripe

JPMorgan's newest MD just got hired from Stripe

Deutsche Bank picks up directors in London, New York

Deutsche Bank picks up directors in London, New York

Pay at hedge fund Millennium became more enormous

Pay at hedge fund Millennium became more enormous

Morning Coffee: Top female finance professional suffers horrific accident after work. The British bank with big problems

Morning Coffee: Top female finance professional suffers horrific accident after work. The British bank with big problems

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Top female finance professional suffers horrific accident after work. The British bank with big problems
Financial

Morning Coffee: Top female finance professional suffers horrific accident after work. The British bank with big problems

6 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts
Financial

Citi is still hiring risk MDs amidst its cuts

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
"I was just laid off from my banking job. It was a complete surprise"
Financial

"I was just laid off from my banking job. It was a complete surprise"

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
3
Balyasny still looks like one of London's top paying hedge funds
Financial

Balyasny still looks like one of London's top paying hedge funds

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.