Technology

Millennium is still adding tech MDs – this time from JPMorgan

by Zeno Toulon
39 minutes ago
2 minute read
Millennium is still adding tech MDs – this time from JPMorgan

Millennium is investing heavily in its technology team – and it’s vacuuming up some pretty senior bank technologists from around the world in the process.

Joel Baker is the latest to join the hedge fund. Baker spent a rather monumental 21 years at JPMorgan’s London office, including as head of rates technology and macro innovation. At Millennium, as of this week, he is the fund’s new head of rates and macro technology.

Millennium has been on a bit of a warpath recently with its tech hiring. It added Gideon Mann to its New York office earlier this week from Bloomberg (and Google) to be its head of AI. Mann is there to build a team in the field.

Back in July at its Singapore office, meanwhile, Millennium added Roland Hamann to be its Asian head of low latency trading from Pico, a technology provider to financial services firms.

It’s easy to see Millennium’s appeal. Its pay is enormous, and by our count it was one of, if not the, best paid hedge funds in London – one of the few places it divulges pay figures. It paid around £1.1m, or $1.3m, per head.

