Deutsche Bank equities gang getting back together at Nomura

by Zeno Toulon
3 minutes ago
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank equities gang getting back together at Nomura

They might not be quite as groovy as the Mystery Inc. gang from Scooby Doo, but it’s still exciting: Deutsche Bank’s equities team is getting back together at Nomura. Fred, in this metaphor, being the former Deutsche MD that's leading this little revival - Glenn Fairbairn.

The Shaggy of the team, meanwhile, is possibly Ankur Taparia. Taparia, who joined Nomura today in London as an executive director and head of delta one trading equities, spent nine years at Deutsche Bank from 2011 to 2020 before leaving for BNP Paribas and then hedge fund Centiva Capital. He was also a delta one trader at both.

The BNP Paribas note on Taparia’s CV is perhaps the most interesting one. A whole bunch of Deutsche’s former equities people moved to BNP after Deutsche shut down its presence in equities back in 2019, and Taparia was among them.

Nomura’s equities team in London has historically been a bit of a flux. The bank is currently building its team back up again after a brief hiatus, based around Fairbairn, Deutsche's former co-head of the bank's strategic equity transactions Group for Europe and emerging markets, who joined back in 2021. It’s not just Deutsche people that he’s bringing in, however – there have been SocGen people climbing aboard, too.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
