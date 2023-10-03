Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

A quant hedge fund doubled its average London pay... to £697k

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
2 minute read
A quant hedge fund doubled its average London pay... to £697k

Think electronic trading firm Jane Street is the top payer in London? Think again. Hedge fund Qube Research & Technologies Limited has released its company accounts up until December 2022. The Credit Suisse spinoff has seen an exorbitant rise in its employee spending, primarily in wages and compensation, that has seen its people become some of the best paid financial services employees in London.

In 2021, Qube had an average of 229 employees and compensation (defined as "wages and salaries") per person was £343.6k ($415.3k). In 2022, despite having 114 more employees, pay per head rose to an astonishing £697.3k.

However, it seems as though expenses have fallen, hard. "Other employee benefits" fell from £2m to £1.2m despite the headcount increase. A compensation expense category defined just as "other" meanwhile nearly doubled from £2.8m to £5.3m.

So why such a huge increase? Business was booming for Qube in 2022 with revenues rising 83% to £634m. Even with all the additional spending on employees, the hedge fund still saw profits rise by 52%, or over £80m, to £233m after tax.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
CW Talent
Quantitative Researcher
CW Talent
New York, United States
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Barclays
Quantitative Analyst
Barclays
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Barclays
Quantitative Analytics
Barclays
New York, United States
Top Articles
Deutsche Bank’s 2023 hiring isn’t making a difference (yet)

Deutsche Bank’s 2023 hiring isn’t making a difference (yet)

"I work in banking while my family live 300 miles away"

"I work in banking while my family live 300 miles away"

Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan MD leaves banking for Stripe

Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan MD leaves banking for Stripe

Ex-UBS MD leaving crypto to start new fund is hot on Abu Dhabi

Ex-UBS MD leaving crypto to start new fund is hot on Abu Dhabi

What's driving expat bankers to leave Paris - and locals to stay

What's driving expat bankers to leave Paris - and locals to stay

Related articles

The quant hedge fund using science to save the planet
Technology

The quant hedge fund using science to save the planet

29 Sep 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Vanessa Selbst, female poker player, quietly works for Jane Street
Technology

Vanessa Selbst, female poker player, quietly works for Jane Street

28 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Jane Street quietly hiked its headcount by 25%
Technology

Jane Street quietly hiked its headcount by 25%

26 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Singapore HFT's new UK team led by ex-Hudson River Trader
Technology

Singapore HFT's new UK team led by ex-Hudson River Trader

25 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.