Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Hedge fund complaining of crazy pay paid a partner $400m

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Hedge fund complaining of crazy pay paid a partner $400m

Is hedge fund pay getting out of hand? Marshall Wace co-founder Sir Paul Marshall thinks so. Yesterday, he complained that the cutthroat market for portfolio management talent means "everybody's getting paid the same as Cristiano Ronaldo." This is, for the most part, hyperbole: Ronaldo earns £177m ($217m) through his Al-Nassr contract; Marshall Wace pays a mere $713k per head on average according to its most recently available accounts. 

And yet, someone - or something - there was paid incredibly well in 2022. Those same accounts show that Marshall Wace LLP gave $400m of its 2022 profits to the "member with the largest entitlement."  The fund has 22 members (partners), one of which is another corporate entity with five directors, all of whom are also partners at Marshall Wace LLP too.

Pay at Marshall Wace may be set to go up even further. The fund has been levying a 0.75% "compensation surcharge" to enable it to compete with multistrategy funds' pass through models. 

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter.

For all its complaints about the cost of new staff, Marshall Wace is still hiring. Last month it hired "utilities and energy transition" PM Sjoerd Ramsay de Koning from investment managers Lansdowne Partners, and this month it hired Phillip Koenig, a Goldman Sachs executive director, as an analyst in "global automotive."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to app

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate, Direct Lending / Private Debt
London, United Kingdom
Analyst - Secondary Advisory
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Investor Relations Associate/Senior Associate, Global Private Equity Fund, London, UK
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Hedge fund complaining of crazy pay paid a partner $400m

Hedge fund complaining of crazy pay paid a partner $400m

"This is what it's like to be a senior black banker now"

"This is what it's like to be a senior black banker now"

Ex-JPMorgan AI MD joins commodities trading rush

Ex-JPMorgan AI MD joins commodities trading rush

Quant trader on £1m says he can't work in machine learning

Quant trader on £1m says he can't work in machine learning

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

Related articles

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey
Pay

The eFinancialCareers bonus expectations and general sentiment survey

9 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citadel Securities' salaries and bonuses up in London as profits rise 130%
Pay

Citadel Securities' salaries and bonuses up in London as profits rise 130%

1 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3
Morning Coffee: The most brutal banking bonus round since 2008. Goldman Sachs alumnus outperforms David Solomon
Pay

Morning Coffee: The most brutal banking bonus round since 2008. Goldman Sachs alumnus outperforms David Solomon

31 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
HSBC could increase bonuses by $300m this year
Pay

HSBC could increase bonuses by $300m this year

30 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.