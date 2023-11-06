Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Morgan Stanley's global head of internet banking disappeared

by Sarah Butcher
13 hours ago
2 minute read
Morgan Stanley's global head of internet banking disappeared

Following the abrupt departure of Henry Tsai, Morgan Stanley's head of APAC internet banking Morgan Stanley appears to have lost another even more senior banker from its internet banking team. 

It's thought that Ren Chen, Morgan Stanley's global head of internet investment banking has either been put on leave or has left the bank.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here. 

Morgan Stanley isn't commenting on Chen's apparent absence. Chen didn't respond to our request to comment.

Chen has spent 14 years at Morgan Stanley, working in both Hong Kong and New York City. 

Tsai spent 10 years at Morgan Stanley until 2017 before leaving for China Renaissance and Alibaba Group and then returning to Morgan Stanley in June 2022. The two men worked together in Hong Kong for two years to 2017.

Morgan Stanley made a series of job cuts earlier this year, but the exits of Ren and Tsai are not thought to be related to the layoffs. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Eximius Finance
50 Permanent Change Management Hires – Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Morgan Stanley
Asia Wealth Management, Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager, Vice President
Morgan Stanley
Hong Kong
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
CICC
Institutional Sales
CICC
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Web3 fintechs opening "warchests" to hire top talent in 2023

Web3 fintechs opening "warchests" to hire top talent in 2023

Morgan Stanley's global head of internet banking disappeared

Morgan Stanley's global head of internet banking disappeared

Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX left 300+ people "unemployable"

Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX left 300+ people "unemployable"

"Banks spent millions implementing the bonus cap. They're not about to reverse it"

"Banks spent millions implementing the bonus cap. They're not about to reverse it"

Deutsche Bank's head of mortgage finance is quietly on his way

Deutsche Bank's head of mortgage finance is quietly on his way

Related articles

"Banks spent millions implementing the bonus cap. They're not about to reverse it"
Financial

"Banks spent millions implementing the bonus cap. They're not about to reverse it"

6 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank's head of mortgage finance is quietly on his way
Financial

Deutsche Bank's head of mortgage finance is quietly on his way

6 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citadel Securities picks up BNP trader to head its sterling team
Financial

Citadel Securities picks up BNP trader to head its sterling team

6 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' new 30 year-old managing director, and others. Mysterious exit of Morgan Stanley MD in Hong Kong
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' new 30 year-old managing director, and others. Mysterious exit of Morgan Stanley MD in Hong Kong

6 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.