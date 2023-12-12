Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Top Deutsche Bank healthcare banker splits for JPMorgan

by Zeno Toulon
12 hours ago
2 minute read
Top Deutsche Bank healthcare banker splits for JPMorgan

Healthcare banking might not be healing the rest of the industry as well as it could at the moment, but that doesn’t mean that healthcare bankers aren’t in high demand.

Navtej Bhullar appears to be one of the beneficiaries of that demand. Bhullar was with Deutsche Bank for five years, joining the bank from Lazard in 2018 as an MD and co-head of its global healthcare M&A offering. He's just joined JPMorgan as head of healthcare services M&A, based in New York.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

It’s not hard to see why a move to JPMorgan’s healthcare team might be a tempting one to make. Data from market intelligence provider Dealogic earlier this year showed that healthcare investment banking was the second largest revenue generator in the industry, and not too far off from the revenues of first-placed technology.

JPMorgan is consistently one of the biggest players in the healthcare space, being in the top four of fee generators since at least 2019, whilst Deutsche Bank hasn't crack the top five. Healthcare banking has been comparatively resilient as M&A revenues have fallen.

That being said, the M&A market is still rough. The FT reported last week that a proposed $140bn merger between healthcare insurance providers Cigna and Humana had fallen through – although Cigna, at least, was willing to look for “bolt-on acquisitions” to go along with its share buyback program. Maybe some hope for the healthcare bankers of the world, after all.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Goodman Masson
Senior Capital Modelling Actuary, GI
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Capital Actuary, General Insurance
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Global Bank - Real Estate Debt Syndication (AD/D)
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
VP - Structured Finance Solutions
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Senior Treasury Manager
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Credit Manager - 4 days WFH
Goodman Masson
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The Top 10 Ideal Employers in Hong Kong & Singapore

The Top 10 Ideal Employers in Hong Kong & Singapore

A London team made the $100m+ loss at hedge fund Balyasny

A London team made the $100m+ loss at hedge fund Balyasny

How to make VP at Goldman Sachs

How to make VP at Goldman Sachs

Top Deutsche Bank healthcare banker splits for JPMorgan

Top Deutsche Bank healthcare banker splits for JPMorgan

Goldman Sachs' $100m trader might struggle to find joy elsewhere

Goldman Sachs' $100m trader might struggle to find joy elsewhere

Related articles

A London team made the $100m+ loss at hedge fund Balyasny
Financial

A London team made the $100m+ loss at hedge fund Balyasny

12 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs' $100m trader might struggle to find joy elsewhere
Financial

Goldman Sachs' $100m trader might struggle to find joy elsewhere

12 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Credit Suisse bankers are being cut in time for Christmas
Financial

Credit Suisse bankers are being cut in time for Christmas

12 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Happy messages in Bank of America's MD promotions. Citadel Securities needs more volatility
Financial

Morning Coffee: Happy messages in Bank of America's MD promotions. Citadel Securities needs more volatility

12 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.