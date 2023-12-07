UBS MD leaves for generative AI firm, top crypto quant joins Nomura's fintech

This year, AI overtook crypto as the media darling of the finance industry. As such, plenty of bankers, including one UBS MD, are finding new opportunities in that space. This doesn't mean the banks themselves are done with crypto, as Nomura's crypto firm Laser Digital just made a big hire from crypto market maker B2C2.

Jason Shane was UBS' head of group compliance for regulatory and governance technology, he's now joined generative and predictive AI firm SymphonyAI as head of strategy and innovation for financial services. He was at UBS for over three years and spent nine years before that at Credit Suisse where he was an MD and, from 2018 to 2020, CIO of compliance and general counsel technology.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Elsewhere, crypto high frequency trader Johannes Woolard said goodbye to B2C2 after five and a half years to become head of front office technology at Laser Digital. He joined as head of trading technology in 2018 after FX market maker Lucid Markets, of which he was a partner and CTO, went out of business due to heavy losses. He founded and led the quant development function at B2C2 in 2021, and as a side hustle co-founded bespoke Scottish holiday provider The Tartan Road.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Steve Johnson on Unsplash