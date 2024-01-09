Discover your dream Career
Barclays MD takes UK CEO job at PayPal

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
As job uncertainty in the banking industry grows, multiple senior bankers are looking to fintech as an escape route. The latest example comes from Barclays as MD Simon Blaidon leaves for PayPal, taking the top spot in the UK.

Blaidon becomes PayPal's UK CEO, as well as VP of global equity management. His most recent position at Barclays was head of customer operations and control in the customer and digital division.

This comes just after Blaidon's 20th anniversary working at the investment bank. A former solicitior for Linklaters, he joined Barclays as EMEA head of Legal in January 2004.

Since then, he's held a number of different roles, including setting up Barclays Ventures. Included in this was an effort to "re-engineer Barclays engagement model with technology companies to support the UK as the pre-eminent global Fintech hub."

The times are-a changing at PayPal. Back in September, it announced the hiring of a new global CEO Alex Chriss from fintech conglomerate Intuit. Stock prices at the firm took a big hit across 2023 but, after hitting a low in October, they've climbed back 22.5%. Barclays, of course, has been making some changes too...

Photo by Muhammad Asyfaul on Unsplash

