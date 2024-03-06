Discover your dream Career
Citadel Securities' global head of index arbitrage also joining quant hedge fund Qube

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Citadel Securities' global head of index arbitrage also joining quant hedge fund Qube

Quantitative hedge fund Qube Research and Technologies is on a hiring spree. Having seemingly recruited Pierre Lafitte, head of Jump Trading's London office, it's also thought to have hired Francois Jeulin, Citadel Securities' Hong Kong-based head of index arbitrage.

Bloomberg reported the exits of both Jeulin and Sam Zoghaib, quant research lead for index arbitrage from Citadel Securities last month, but didn't say where they were headed. It's not clear whether Zoghaib is going to Qube too. 

Qube declined to comment. Jeulin didn't respond to a request to comment.

Jeulin spent eight years at Citadel Securities after joining from Bank of America, where he was head of Delta One trading for Asia. Like Lafitte he is French. Unlike Lafitte, he graduated from Sciences Po.

It will be a while before Jeulin arrives. He's now on a non-compete period that could last up to two years. 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
