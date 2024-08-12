Citadel Securities hired a quant from JPMorgan in London

Citadel Securities is hiring and expanding. And it's not just hiring from Goldman Sachs. In London, one of its latest hires comes from JPMorgan.

In London, quant executive director Alexandre Pachoud joined Citadel Securities as a quantitative researcher. The Cambridge and NUS educated PhD physicist spent the last decade as a quant in banking, starting with three years working on FX derivatives at Citi, then seven working on equity derivatives at JPMorgan.

Also in London, Robert O'Donogue joined Citadel Securities, working in UK sales. The former head of UK structured rates sales at Morgan Stanley announced his departure a few months ago after 16 years at the bank, and quietly declared his new destination via social media this week, having joined in July.

Citadel Securities is building out a fixed income sales and trading business to match its equities operation. It reportedly intends to offer a white label trading service to banks, at a time when investing in trading technology platforms is becoming prohibitively expensive for banks which aren't market leaders in the electronic trading space.

Photo by Giovanni Nicolini on Unsplash