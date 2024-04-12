Citi's tech overhaul is progressing, which could be bad news for Citi devs

In spite of its broader cuts, Citi has consistently been one of the biggest hirers of technologists over the past year. In its Q1 results today, however, it revealed spending on 'technology/communication' fell 7% from the previous quarter. While costs aren't necessarily being cut from personnel, they're a bad omen for the job security of certain groups of technologists.

One group is cloud migration staff. As the bank retires more than 110 legacy platforms, operations are being moved to the cloud en masse... and progress is fast. In risk, for example, Citi says "99% of risk computations are now on cloud-based infrastructure."

When the great cloud migration is complete, there will of course be demand for maintenance staff, but we suspect it won't need nearly as many people as are currently in its migration team. Likewise, once all the legacy applications have been decommissioned, the engineers doing that may find themselves bereft of purpose.

Citi does, however, have some new initiatives. There's a new "robust position management tool," which will "track, manage and forecast roles across Citi." The bank doesn't elaborate further.

Citi says it's still investing in tech. Expenses in both its services and wealth divisions were up, and Citi cited "technology investments" for both.

While the danger is still on the horizon for tech staff, automation is a more present danger for compliance. Citi says it is "intensifying [its] efforts" to automate infrastructure for its regulatory processes and reporting.

