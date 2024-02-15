Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Engineers in finance have healthy relationships, not-so-healthy work lives

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
2 minute read
Engineers in finance have healthy relationships, not-so-healthy work lives

Financial services has its fair share of hopeless romantics and they include employees in technology teams: 96% of the 1,000+ respondents to our 2024 lifestyle survey said they were in steady relationships. This is despite sometimes difficult working conditions.

One New York based tech VP at a major investment bank told us he’s sleeping less than he’d like, exercising less than he’d like and has a stressful work environment but gives his lifestyle prospects a 10/10 rating. Why? A “strong loving relationship” with an “understanding partner.” Another, recently affected by layoffs, said he has a "great family life," after getting a "new house in a great neighborhood."

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Expectations of partners tend to differ. One UK based technologist said his relationship is strained and advised that you “find a partner willing to stay at home and take care of the house.” Another, working at Goldman Sachs, said he’s in a steady relationship despite his partner doing the same job and even though he's in the office five times a week.  

As for quants, the workload can be too much for those with otherwise positive family lives. One New York based quant VP said he “spends too little time on my interests and family because there is too much work,” and that his relationship has become strained because of it. This is in addition to sleeping just five hours each day.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.).

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Anson McCade
Quantitative Researcher
Anson McCade
London, United Kingdom
One Ten Associates
Senior Risk Manager
One Ten Associates
London, United Kingdom
Carr Lyons
KYC CDD Specialist
Carr Lyons
London, United Kingdom
Man Group plc
Quantitative Researcher - Portfolio Analytics
Man Group plc
London, United Kingdom
S&P Global
Director, Financial Planning and Analysis
S&P Global
London, United Kingdom
Willis Towers Watson
Associate Director - Risk Manager
Willis Towers Watson
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Hedge fund Jain Global has now amassed 80 employees

Hedge fund Jain Global has now amassed 80 employees

Instacart's laid off "low performers" lament disappointing stock situation

Instacart's laid off "low performers" lament disappointing stock situation

"Goldman Sachs is evil" protestors confront London students with Goldman aspirations

"Goldman Sachs is evil" protestors confront London students with Goldman aspirations

Engineers in finance have healthy relationships, not-so-healthy work lives

Engineers in finance have healthy relationships, not-so-healthy work lives

UBS bonuses casting a pall over Deutsche Bank and Barclays

UBS bonuses casting a pall over Deutsche Bank and Barclays

Related articles

The expert C++ programming technique you need to know for a HFT interview
Tech

The expert C++ programming technique you need to know for a HFT interview

12 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The most exciting AI jobs in finance are at JPMorgan... and Capital One
Tech

The most exciting AI jobs in finance are at JPMorgan... and Capital One

9 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The ex-JPMorgan VP who earned $600k in 16 months and spent almost nothing
Tech

The ex-JPMorgan VP who earned $600k in 16 months and spent almost nothing

8 Feb 2024
comment icon
2
like icon
3
“I work in AI, and it is a nightmare”
Tech

“I work in AI, and it is a nightmare”

8 Feb 2024
comment icon
2
like icon
5

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.