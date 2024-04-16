Ex-Monzo tech exec joins co-founder's OpenAI backed coding startup

Monzo co-founder Jonas Templestein unveiled his new AI startup Nustom last month, which aims to facilitate software development from people without technical backgrounds. Its founding team was full of Monzo alums, and it's just added another in Matt Heath, someone Templestein has worked with extensively before.

The two men both joined Anne Boden's Starling Bank as software engineers in late 2014... and both left within five months. They followed Tom Blomfield after his alleged "coup" at Starling, with Templestein becoming CTO and Heath becoming a founding engineer.

Heath worked his way up to VP level during his seven-year stint at the fintech. He worked on artchitecture and infrastructure primarily, and was also the technical lead for the beta launch of Monzo US. The fintech's most recent funding round is facilitating additional growth in that region. Heath left at the start of 2022 and has since worked as a freelance principal engineer.

To date, Nustom's website says it has received backing from 42 separate investors. These include OpenAI's Research Lab, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan and... Tom Blomfield.

